Anneka Kingan Acquires 54 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group PLC (LON:SBRE) insider Anneka Kingan purchased 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($198.18).

Anneka Kingan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Anneka Kingan purchased 50 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 301 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £150.50 ($197.97).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 250 ($3.29) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 304.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sabre Insurance Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $625.00 million and a P/E ratio of 12.95.

SBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

