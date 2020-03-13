Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $46.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Arch Coal traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 26836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet lowered Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Arch Coal in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 2,487.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 327,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after acquiring an additional 314,757 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 1,141.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 243,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,014,000 after acquiring an additional 92,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 577.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $563.05 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

About Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

