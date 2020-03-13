Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $86.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ashland Global traded as low as $56.66 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 14320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.19.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASH. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

In other news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,724,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,927,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,071.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 342,503 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,964,000 after buying an additional 295,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,236,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,611,000 after buying an additional 156,297 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

