ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €340.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($395.35) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €260.00 ($302.33) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €292.00 ($339.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €296.00 ($344.19).

