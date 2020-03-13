Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Cut to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has C$0.20 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$0.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$0.60 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.75 to C$0.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Athabasca Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.67.

Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 million and a PE ratio of 0.32. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$1.14.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

