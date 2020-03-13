AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of ATDRY opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

