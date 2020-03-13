Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.68. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $125.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

