B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

FFWM opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $570.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.98. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other First Foundation news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 260,743 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

