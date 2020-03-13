Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Lifted to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$49.61 and a 1-year high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

