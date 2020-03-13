Barclays Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.60 ($37.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.83 ($32.35).

Shares of EVK opened at €18.58 ($21.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €24.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.83. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

