Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on June 1st

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BGH opened at $12.96 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

About Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

