Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €54.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.82 ($73.05).

ETR BAS opened at €40.91 ($47.57) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €59.11 and its 200 day moving average is €64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.13. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($54.92) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion and a PE ratio of 4.47.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

