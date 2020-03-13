Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.50.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.42 million and a P/E ratio of -21.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.13.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

