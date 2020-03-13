Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Raymond James now has a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. Baytex Energy traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.59, 1,726,811 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,580,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

BTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. CSFB decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.75 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.42 million and a PE ratio of -21.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

