Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stake Raised by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 188.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $220.54 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,334,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

