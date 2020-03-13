Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $147,349,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $57,465,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,068 shares of company stock valued at $33,334,060. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $220.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $220.54 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.