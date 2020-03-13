BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 1821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Specifically, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $37,279.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $486.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.52 million. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

