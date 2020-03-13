BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $386.22 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.43 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $522.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.64.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.