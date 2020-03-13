Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Given $25.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blue Bird an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLBD. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 13,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $215,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,955.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.20 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 2.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

