Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $242.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.