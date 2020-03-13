Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.25.

BNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.79.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 million and a P/E ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.87. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$8.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.45%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

