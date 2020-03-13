Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,971.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,280.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,280.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,835.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,947.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $22.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.