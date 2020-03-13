BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 342.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 48,992 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 36,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

BWA stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

