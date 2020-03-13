BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,628 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,094 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra cut Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

LVS opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

