BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 1,331 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $30.27 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

