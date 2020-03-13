BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 62,060 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,060 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of KHC opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.