BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 341,173 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,174,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 341,173 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,109,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,774,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 171,064 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 279,295 shares during the period. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,524,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

CPG stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $561.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

