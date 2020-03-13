Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target dropped by Rosenblatt Securities from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 59.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.19.

AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $216.32 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

