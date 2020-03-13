Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Lowered to $264.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from $308.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.69.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.72. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $216.32 and a 1 year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock worth $112,851,413 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.2% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

