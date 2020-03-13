Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $366.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $218.78 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $216.32 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.38 and its 200-day moving average is $299.72. The firm has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after acquiring an additional 138,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after acquiring an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,267,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $964,550,000 after acquiring an additional 344,846 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

