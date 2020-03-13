Brokerages Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Mobileiron reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Mobileiron has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $404.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35.

In related news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,911.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mobileiron by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Mobileiron by 2,818.1% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,033,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,976 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Mobileiron by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 51,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mobileiron in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

