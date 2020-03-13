Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) to report $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.96. Wells Fargo & Co reported earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a market cap of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

