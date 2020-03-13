Brokerages Expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Servicemaster Global posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $64,180.00. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,260. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 780,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 358,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 165,821 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the period.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $58.78.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

