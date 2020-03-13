Brokerages Set Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Price Target at $54.75

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Otter Tail stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

