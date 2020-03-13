Brokerages Set Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Target Price at $48.50

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $399,812.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,910,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $16,210,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after acquiring an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $9,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 62,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.