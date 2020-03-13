Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Analysts at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 9th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.32.

CWB has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Shares of CWB opened at C$20.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.65. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$36.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham bought 1,500 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,676 shares in the company, valued at C$432,335.16. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Hector Fowler bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at C$2,713,896.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

