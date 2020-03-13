Bruderman Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,683,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,377 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.