Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.49. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 21,270,508 shares.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 200,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 50,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,294,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,278,188.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $194.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

