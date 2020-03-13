Canaccord Genuity Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$1.60

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Laurentian set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.96.

BIR opened at C$0.83 on Tuesday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$4.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.05. The firm has a market cap of $257.96 million and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

