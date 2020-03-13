Canaccord Genuity Trims Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Target Price to C$0.10

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PNE opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $29.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.27.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, insider Robert Disbrow purchased 274,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$31,523.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,058,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,536,670. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 423,113 shares of company stock valued at $52,690.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

