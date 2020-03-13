CAPITA GRP/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CAPITA GRP/ADR in a report issued on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden expects that the business services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CAPITA GRP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAGY opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. CAPITA GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

