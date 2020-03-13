Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,108 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 107.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,965,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,171,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,217,823,000 after buying an additional 1,129,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,074,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,712,593,000 after buying an additional 180,943 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average of $195.25. The company has a market cap of $506.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

