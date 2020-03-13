Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 457.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 78.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $26.52 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.17, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.