Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $869,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 160.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,366,000 after purchasing an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,357,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,078,000 after purchasing an additional 243,038 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,289,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.44 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

