Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

