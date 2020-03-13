Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $786,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,742 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,786 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $216.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,160 shares of company stock valued at $9,614,037 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

