Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,444 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $27.20 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

