Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $735,000 Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 711.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $256.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $184.61 and a 12-month high of $335.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.56.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.78.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

