Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$0.90 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.75.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CJ. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.99.

CJ opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.73%. Cardinal Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

