Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price Down 9.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) traded down 9.5% during trading on Wednesday after SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $37.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock. Carnival traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $21.75, 38,231,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 11,925,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Carnival by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 10,758.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

